‘It is DMK’s job to get NEET exemption’

CPI(M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan on Monday said the State government has a big responsibility to make Tamil Nadu NEET-free.

In a statement, Mr. Balakrishnan welcomed the Governor’s address mentioning of a law to ensure that the students are not adversely affected by the entrance test.

He pointed out that it had been mentioned that quality of education would be improved in government schools, at the same time the State government should take steps to fix fees in self-financing education institutions, so that poor students were not affected.

Mr. Balakrishnan welcomed the announcement that steps would be taken to conduct urban local body elections and said more funds and autonomy should be ensured for them. He welcomed the focus on State autonomy and federalism, making Tamil an official language, improving the health infrastructure among others. The Governor’s address reflected the serious intent of the DMK government, Mr. Balakrishnan said.