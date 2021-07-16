It is an offence for consumers to sell or buy LPG cylinders privately, say experts

Of late, there have been instances of consumers attempting to sell cylinders belonging to State-run oil marketing companies, on social media

Did you know that it is an offence for consumers to buy or sell empty liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders in the market? However, of late there have been several instances of people trying to sell empty or even full cylinders belonging to State-run oil marketing companies via social media.

The reasons customers cite vary from moving out of the city to a different location, to having a cylinder in excess to even the need for additional cash.

When contacted, a seller, who did not want to be named said she had a cylinder in excess and wanted to dispose of it. “It is occupying space in my house. We don't have agencies from that company in our area. When we shifted to a new house we had to get a new connection,” she said. Another seller said that he was selling it since he was moving to another city and hence wanted to get rid of it. A seller from south Chennai said that he was in need of cash, which had forced him to put the cylinder on the market.

Gas distributors, who said they were aware of such sales, explained that such sales of cylinders was not allowed. “The oil companies give cylinders after taking a refundable deposit. Even if someone had lost the original bill or book, they can take it to any agency belonging to the oil company and fill up a loss of voucher form and get back the refundable amount,” explained a distributor.

Even if a consumer moved from Bihar to Chennai and had brought their cylinder along, they can apply online or on WhatsApp and get a paper transfer and show that transfer order to a nearby agency and get a reconnection. It is easy to change from one oil company to another, explained another distributor.

Oil industry sources also said that it was wrong to sell or buy LPG cylinders other than from distributors. “Empty cylinders must be handed over to gas distribution agencies and not sold to kabadi wallahs or in the market. This could lead to the cylinders being used for illegal purposes,” the official said.