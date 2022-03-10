It is a vote against dynasty politics: BJP

With the counting of votes for the five States to the Legislative Assembly in progress with trends showing the Bharatiya Janata Party in the forefront in Uttar Pradesh and other States, the cadres have started the celebration by distributing sweets to the public here on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters, BJP State general secretary R. Srinivasan said that it was a victory for the people. The poll outcome showed that there was a pro-wave towards the BJP. It was an endorsement to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his good governance.

“The poll results also indicate that the Congress has been routed in the Hindi heartland and north-east as well. The party had been decimated to the lowest level in its history. At least, from now onwards, the opposition should know the reality and the high esteem the BJP has among the general public,” Mr. Srinivasan said.

With the Congress nowhere holding power in southern States, the people should understand the demerits of dynasty politics. Very soon, Tamil Nadu would also begin to witness change, he said and added that the election results from UP and Uttarakhand showed that the stage had been set for many more such victories for the BJP in the coming years.