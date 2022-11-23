I-T Dept searches premises of oil, pulses traders in Chennai

November 23, 2022 12:44 pm | Updated 12:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

The searches are taking place based on an input that these traders have avoided taxes, sources said

The Hindu Bureau

Photo for representational purpose only.

The Income Tax (I-T) Department began conducting searches in Chennai at the properties and offices belonging to certain traders who are in the business of oil and pulses, on Tuesday morning.

The searches are taking place across 40 locations.

According to sources, the searches are taking place based on an input that these traders have evaded taxes. The searches are ongoing as of mid-morning on Tuesday, and I-T officials said that more details would be made available later in the day.

