I-T Dept searches premises of oil, pulses traders in Chennai

The searches are taking place based on an input that these traders have avoided taxes, sources said

November 23, 2022 12:44 pm | Updated 01:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Photo for representational purpose only.

Photo for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

The Income Tax (I-T) Department began conducting searches in Chennai at the properties and offices belonging to certain traders who are in the business of oil and pulses, on Wednesday morning.

The searches are taking place across 40 locations.

According to sources, the searches are taking place based on an input that these traders have evaded taxes. The searches are ongoing as of mid-morning on Tuesday, and I-T officials said that more details would be made available later in the day.

