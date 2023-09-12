IT, AI and Data Science most sought-after courses by Indians looking to study in Australia

September 12, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

Information Technology (IT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Science were the top courses that students from various colleges in Chennai enquired about at the Study Australia Showcase organised by the Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Australian Government agency) on Tuesday. Around 20 Australian universities participated at the event.

“I want to pursue MS in Information Technology in Australia. Australia is a diverse country and that is why I want to study there,” said Gunavanth Reddy Y, who is doing final year B. Tech in Electronics and Communication Engineering at the Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science.

Prashant Anand, Senior In Country Representative – South Asia at University of Canberra, said students wanted to know about courses pertaining to IT, Design and Pharmacy. “A lot of students were keen on Neuromorphic Engineering. There were queries on tech courses and nursing too,” said Anamika Panwar, Recruitment Officer (South Asia), Western Sydney University.

Monica Kennedy, Senior Trade and Investment Commissioner, Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade), said: “A discernible trend among Indian students is their preference for courses in management, IT, engineering and health when studying in Australia. Increasingly, we are seeing an interest in society and culture and students seek out studies in the humanities and courses to stimulate creativity and critical thinking.”

Data shows that Australia has welcomed 5,90,566 international students between January and April 2023. This includes 95,791 students from India. The number of Indian students in Australia rose from 75,109 in 2022 to 95,791 in 2023 (January-April).

The Department of Home Affairs granted nearly 3,82,000 student visas between July 1, 2022, and February 28, 2023 – a 41.3% increase compared to the same period in 2019-20.

During this time, Indian nationals received more than 71,100 student visas, marking the highest number of visas granted across all nationalities.