Issues in TNPSC exams a serious concern, says BJP

Annamalai urges the government to ensure a thorough enquiry and seeks reexams if irregularities are found

March 27, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
State BJP president K.Annamalai

Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai on Monday expressed serious concerns over the alleged irregularities being reported in the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commissions’s Group IV exams, for which the results were published recently.

In a statement, he said the reports that around 2,000 candidates enrolled in a particular coaching centre in Tenkasi had been selected crushed the dreams and hard work of thousands of youngsters who wanted to get into government jobs. He pointed out that a similar allegation that 700 persons from a particular examination centre got selected in another exam conducted by the TNPSC came to light recently.

Moreover, he expressed concern that a significant percentage of candidates who took part in the Group IV examination had flunked in the Tamil paper. The reports in media that their results had been withheld and the ranks for all the candidates had not been published were of serious concern, he said.

Pointing out that the DMK government had promised to fill 3.5 lakh vacancies in the government, he said it was “shameful” that such an “indifferent approach” was being followed by the government in the publication of results for examinations conducted by the TNPSC. He urged the government to ensure a thorough enquiry and reconduct the examinations if irregularities were found.

