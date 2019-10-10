ISRO World Space Week exhibition opens in Tiruvannamalai

The two-day ISRO World Space Week-2019 exhibition was inaugurated by District Collector K.S. Kandasamy at Arunai Engineering College in Tiruvannamalai on Wednesday. He urged parents to support their children in achieving their goals by exploring science and technology, which was vast when compared with excellence in other subjects.

R. Venkatraman, chairman of the organising committee, WSW-2019, and deputy director, Satish Dhawan Space Centre-SHAR, Sriharikota, and P. Munirathnam, vice-chairman of WSW-2019, participated in the inaugural session.

Former president A.P.J. Abdul Kalam’s relative, Sheikh Dawood, inaugurated an awareness rally on ISRO World Space Week on the occasion.

Various competitions such as quiz, exploring the science, essay writing, drawing, painting, and designing were conducted for students. An exhibition of innovations by students was held.

The winners of the competitive round would be sent to Satish Dhawan Space Centre-SHAR, Sriharikota, for the final round of competition, and the winners of the finals would be given an opportunity to witness a next spacecraft launch at Sriharikota.

The valedictory of this two-day competition-cum-exhibition would be held on Thursday.

A. Sivathanu Pillai, former Chief Controller, R&D, DRDO and the founder CEO-MD of BrahMos Aerospace, will honour students.