Tamil Nadu

ISRO to set up a space museum and space centre in Kanniyakumari

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will set up a Space Museum and Space Centre in Kanniyakumari at a cost of ₹ 100 crore.

Information Technology Minister Mano Thangaraj who met ISRO chairman K. Sivan, said the state government had already allotted 10 acres of land for the purpose.

"The project was delayed because of the pandemic caused by COVID-19. When I met him on Saturday I requested him to speed up the project and he agreed," Mr. Mano Thangaraj told The Hindu.

The Minister said besides giving a fillip to tourism, the Museum and Space Centre would kindle interest and awareness among students about space science.


