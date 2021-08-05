ISRO to launch earth observation satellite on August 12

It will enable monitoring of natural disasters, water bodies, crops, forest cover changes etc.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will launch an Earth Observation Satellite on August 12 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, SHAR, at Sriharikota. The launch has been scheduled at 5.43 a.m.

The satellite, EOS-03, will be carried on board the 14th flight of the GSLV, the GSLV-F10, and will place the satellite in a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit. The satellite will reach the final geostationary orbit using its onboard propulsion system, ISRO said.

A 4-metre diameter Ogive-shaped payload fairing is being flown for the first time in this GSLV flight, ISRO said.

The EOS-03 is a state-of-the-art agile satellite that would enable real-time monitoring of natural disasters such as floods and cyclones, monitoring of water bodies, crops, vegetation condition, forest cover changes among others.

Union Minister of State for the Department of Space, Jitendra Singh, recently informed the Rajya Sabha that EOS-03 is capable of imaging the whole country four to five times every day.

This will only be the second launch for ISRO in 2021 as work has been hit by the COVID-19 restrictions. In February this year, the space agency launched Brazil’s earth observation satellite Amazonia-1 along with 18 other co-passenger satellites on board the PSLV C-51.