ISRO team takes possession of PSLV casing found in Puducherry

The casing of a spent strap-on motor of Indian Space Research Organisation’s satellite launch vehicle, PSLV, which was caught in the fishing nets here, was on Tuesday retrieved by a team from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.

The team, which arrived early in the morning, had to wait till noon to take possession of the 30-feet long motor after Keerapalayam fishermen staged a protest demanding compensation for the damage caused to the net and boats while they were towing the rocket-like object to the shore on Monday morning.

After local legislator A. Anbalagan assured them that they would get compensation from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, the fishermen withdrew their agitation and assisted the ISRO team to shift the motor from the beach. The motor was lifted using a crane before being transported into a heavy vehicle owned by ISRO to be taken to Sriharikota.

“It is one of the motors of earth observation satellite, Cartosat 3 launched on November 27. Once it has fallen into ocean after separation, it is only trash and has no significance. But since there could be traces of un-burnt solid fuel, it is not safe to keep the object in an open place,” said an ISRO official.

In the past too, fishermen had spotted spent strap-on motors in the sea. Like in the latest case, some of them were brought to the shore by the fishermen and later shifted to Sriharikota, the official said.