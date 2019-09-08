ISRO scientists come in for praise

Indian Space Research Organisation scientists received all-round praise from political parties in the State on Saturday for their efforts in the Chandrayaan 2 mission.

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Saturday congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation’s head, scientists, engineers and everyone associated with the effort to land Chandrayaan 2 on the moon’s south pole.

“The citizens of India and I have no doubt that ISRO scientists and engineers will achieve more in future. They must work with renewed confidence,” said Mr. Palaniswami.

Pat from leaders

Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam said that ISRO had reached phenomenal heights in space research and was standing tall in the world. “I congratulate the scientists who have worked day and night without rest. The small mis-steps in their endeavour will turn into steps towards their goal,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

MDMK chief and Rajya Sabha member Vaiko said that this was not a setback even though the scientists couldn’t achieve their end goal.

“They have faced a small obstacle for now. There is no need to feel disheartened. Indian scientists will soon achieve their objective,” he said.

PMK youth wing leader Anbumani said that the efforts of ISRO scientists were laudable and the obstacle was a mere temporary set back. “There was a time when India was dependent on other countries to send its satellites. Now, India is able to send satellites of other countries to space. There is no doubt that it will reach its objective in its next effort,” Dr. Anbumani said.

Makkal Needhi Maiam founder-president Kamal Haasan on Saturday said, “This does not tantamount to failure. In Research and Development there will be a learning curve. This, is that precious learning moment. We will soon be on the Moon, Thanks to ISRO. The Nation believes and applauds ISRO.”