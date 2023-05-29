ADVERTISEMENT

ISRO launches GSLV mission to deploy NVS-01 navigation satellite; ‘mission is accomplished,’ says space agency

May 29, 2023 10:52 am | Updated 12:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

This Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle mission is designed to deploy the NVS-01 navigation satellite, weighing about 2,232 kg, into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit; the vehicle took off precisely at 10.42 a.m.

Sangeetha Kandavel

ISRO’s GSLV-F12/NVS-01 mission was launched from the second launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR, Sriharikota, on May 29, 2023 | Photo Credit: Jothi Ramalingam B

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Monday, May 29, 2023, successfully launched the GSLV-F12/NVS-01 mission from the second launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR, Sriharikota. The vehicle took off precisely at 10.42 am.

This Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) mission is designed to deploy the NVS-01 navigation satellite, weighing about 2,232 kg, into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit. Subsequent orbit raising maneuvers will be used to take the satellite to the intended orbit. The NVS-01 carries navigation payloads L1, L5 and S bands. Interestingly, for the first time, an indigenous atomic clock will be flown in NVS-01.

ISRO said, “After a flight of about 19 minutes, the NVS-O1 satellite was injected precisely into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit. Subsequent orbit-raising manoeuvres will take NVS-01 into the intended Geosynchronous orbit.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

According to details provided by ISRO, the GSLV-F12 is the 15th flight of India’s GSLV and the 9th flight with indigenous cyrogenic stage. This is the 6th operational flight of GSLV with indigenous cryogenic stage. The configuration of GSLV-F12 payload fairing is 4 m dia ogive version. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US