ISRO launches GSLV mission to deploy NVS-01 navigation satellite; ‘mission is accomplished,’ says space agency

May 29, 2023 10:52 am | Updated 12:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Monday, May 29, 2023, successfully launched the GSLV-F12/NVS-01 mission from the second launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR, Sriharikota. The vehicle took off precisely at 10.42 am.

This Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) mission is designed to deploy the NVS-01 navigation satellite, weighing about 2,232 kg, into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit. Subsequent orbit raising maneuvers will be used to take the satellite to the intended orbit. The NVS-01 carries navigation payloads L1, L5 and S bands. Interestingly, for the first time, an indigenous atomic clock will be flown in NVS-01.

ISRO said, “After a flight of about 19 minutes, the NVS-O1 satellite was injected precisely into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit. Subsequent orbit-raising manoeuvres will take NVS-01 into the intended Geosynchronous orbit.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to details provided by ISRO, the GSLV-F12 is the 15th flight of India’s GSLV and the 9th flight with indigenous cyrogenic stage. This is the 6th operational flight of GSLV with indigenous cryogenic stage. The configuration of GSLV-F12 payload fairing is 4 m dia ogive version.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.