HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ISRO launches GSLV mission to deploy the NVS-01 navigation satellite

The vehicle took off precisely at 10.42 am..

May 29, 2023 10:52 am | Updated 10:57 am IST - CHENNAI

Sangeetha Kandavel
A video grab of the ISRO’s GSLV rocket carrying navigation satellite NVS-01 lifting off from this spaceport on Monday, May 29, 2023.

A video grab of the ISRO’s GSLV rocket carrying navigation satellite NVS-01 lifting off from this spaceport on Monday, May 29, 2023. | Photo Credit: Sangeetha Kandavel

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Monday, May 29, 2023, launched the GSLV-F12/NVS-01 mission from the second launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR, Sriharikota. The vehicle took off precisely at 10.42 am..

This Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) mission is designed to deploy the NVS-01 navigation satellite, weighing about 2,232 kg, into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit. Subsequent orbit raising maneuvers will be used to take the satellite to the intended orbit. The NVS-01 carries navigation payloads L1, L5 and S bands. Interestingly, for the first time, an indigenous atomic clock will be flown in NVS-01.

According to details provided by ISRO, the GSLV-F12 is the 15th flight of India’s GSLV and the 9th flight with indigenous cyrogenic stage. This is the 6th operational flight of GSLV with indigenous cryogenic stage. The configuration of GSLV-F12 payload fairing is 4 m dia ogive version. 

Related Topics

space programme / science and technology

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.