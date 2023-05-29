ISRO launches GSLV mission to deploy the NVS-01 navigation satellite

May 29, 2023 10:52 am | Updated 10:57 am IST - CHENNAI

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Monday, May 29, 2023, launched the GSLV-F12/NVS-01 mission from the second launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR, Sriharikota. The vehicle took off precisely at 10.42 am..

This Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) mission is designed to deploy the NVS-01 navigation satellite, weighing about 2,232 kg, into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit. Subsequent orbit raising maneuvers will be used to take the satellite to the intended orbit. The NVS-01 carries navigation payloads L1, L5 and S bands. Interestingly, for the first time, an indigenous atomic clock will be flown in NVS-01.

According to details provided by ISRO, the GSLV-F12 is the 15th flight of India’s GSLV and the 9th flight with indigenous cyrogenic stage. This is the 6th operational flight of GSLV with indigenous cryogenic stage. The configuration of GSLV-F12 payload fairing is 4 m dia ogive version.