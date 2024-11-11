ADVERTISEMENT

ISRO, IIT-M sign MoU to set up centre of excellence in fluid and thermal sciences

Published - November 11, 2024 10:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

The institute gets ₹1.84 crore seed money to set up the centre of excellence

The Hindu Bureau

The proposed institute will act as a nodal centre, where problems regarding design, analysis, and testing of various components of the spacecraft and thermal management can be analysed by leveraging the expertise of the institute’s faculty. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

The Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) will now offer its students an opportunity to study spacecraft and launch vehicle thermal management. The Institute has partnered with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), which has offered seed money of ₹1.84 crore to establish a centre of excellence in fluid and thermal sciences. The ISRO and IIT-Madras had set up the ISRO-IIT-M Space Technology Cell in 1985.

The proposed institute will act as a nodal centre, where problems regarding design, analysis, and testing of various components of the spacecraft and thermal management can be analysed by leveraging the expertise of the institute’s faculty. The institute had previously submitted a proposal, which the ISRO has approved.

Students will conduct research on thermal problems regarding design, analysis, and testing of various components. 

Manu Santhanam, dean of industrial consultancy and sponsored research, IIT-M, and Victor Joseph T., Director of the Directorate of Technology Development and Innovation, ISRO, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to this effect on Monday.

The centre will serve as a key research hub for ISRO, whose funds will enable the institute to establish infrastructure and fund equipment, consumables, and maintenance. The institute will also receive funds for future projects in fluid-thermal sciences.

Advanced research projects that the centre will take up include spacecraft thermal management, combustion instability in hybrid rockets, and cryo-tank thermodynamics. The institute’s faculty will be involved in the research projects as well.

Arvind Pattamatta, a professor in the mechanical engineering department, IIT-M, said the centre would allow ISRO scientists and the institute “to contribute significantly to the nation’s space programme and strengthen its self-reliance in space technologies”.

