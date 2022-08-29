ISRO holds mobile exhibition at Chennai college

Students visiting ‘space on wheels’ by Indian Space Research Organisation at Meenakshi College for Women in Kodambakkam on Monday. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

Students of the Meenakshi College for Women and Meenakshi Sundararajan Engineering College have an opportunity to see for themselves the work of Indian Space Research Organisation.

The campus is hosting a mobile exhibition called “space on wheels”, customised to kindle interest in space science among students. The bus offers a peek into the history of ISRO. There are scaled-down models of the first satellite launch vehicle to the latest GSLV MK-III. There are models of satellites with explanatory notes on their purpose. The bus has on display the country’s Mars Orbiter mission, the proposed Gaganyaan (Mission to Space) and Mission to Moon.

Models of the Vikas engine, Cryo stage, and RLV-RD (reusable launch vehicle) are on display. Explanatory notes accompany the models and there will be interactive command base software to enable students grasp the working principles. Technical lectures have been planned. Technical staff from Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR Sriharikota are visiting the campus to interact with the students on Tuesday.

SDSC officials said the project was part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav programme. “We selected Meenakshi College as it is among the older colleges,” said a senior official overseeing the project.

T. Ramasami, former secretary of Department of Science and Technology, and P. Gopi Krishna, group director of SDSC SHAR, will participate in an event on Tuesday to formally inaugurate the exhibition.

College secretary K.S. Lakshmi said: “They have chosen our college because our students arae disciplined. It is an honour.”

K.S. Babai, also college secretary, said the exhibition would instil in students an interest to pursue a career in space science and exploration.