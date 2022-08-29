ISRO holds mobile exhibition at Chennai college

‘Space on wheels’ stationed at Meenakshi College for Women

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
August 29, 2022 21:29 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Students visiting ‘space on wheels’ by Indian Space Research Organisation at Meenakshi College for Women in Kodambakkam on Monday. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

ADVERTISEMENT

Students of the Meenakshi College for Women and Meenakshi Sundararajan Engineering College have an opportunity to see for themselves the work of Indian Space Research Organisation.

The campus is hosting a mobile exhibition called “space on wheels”, customised to kindle interest in space science among students. The bus offers a peek into the history of ISRO. There are scaled-down models of the first satellite launch vehicle to the latest GSLV MK-III. There are models of satellites with explanatory notes on their purpose. The bus has on display the country’s Mars Orbiter mission, the proposed Gaganyaan (Mission to Space) and Mission to Moon.

Models of the Vikas engine, Cryo stage, and RLV-RD (reusable launch vehicle) are on display. Explanatory notes accompany the models and there will be interactive command base software to enable students grasp the working principles. Technical lectures have been planned. Technical staff from Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR Sriharikota are visiting the campus to interact with the students on Tuesday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

SDSC officials said the project was part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav programme. “We selected Meenakshi College as it is among the older colleges,” said a senior official overseeing the project.

T. Ramasami, former secretary of Department of Science and Technology, and P. Gopi Krishna, group director of SDSC SHAR, will participate in an event on Tuesday to formally inaugurate the exhibition.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

College secretary K.S. Lakshmi said: “They have chosen our college because our students arae disciplined. It is an honour.”

K.S. Babai, also college secretary, said the exhibition would instil in students an interest to pursue a career in space science and exploration.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
higher education
space programme
space programme
Chennai

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app