ISRO Chairman Sivan gets A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Award

Chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) K. Sivan, under whose leadership, the organisation launched its Chandrayaan-2 mission, was on Thursday awarded Tamil Nadu government’s Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Award.

Since he could not be present at the Independence Day celebrations at Fort St. George, he is expected to collect the award from the Chief Minister at a later date. A native of Kanniyakumari district, Mr. Sivan is known popularly known as the ‘Rocket Man’, says the citation.

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami handed over the State government’s Kalpana Chawla Award for Courage and Daring Enterprise to P. Ramyalakshmi, Assistant Director of Fisheries (Marine) posted in Cuddalore. The award was in recognition of her brave action against the usage of destructive banned purse seine nets in the area.

Mr. Palaniswami handed over the Chief Minister’s Special Award for Extraordinary Act of Bravery to P. Shanmugavelu and his wife Senthamarai, both natives of Kadayam in Tirunelveli district. On August 11 this year, the couple’s brave fight against two masked robbers with machetes caught on CCTV went viral, winning accolades for the elderly couple.

Under the Chief Minister’s Best Practices Award, Greater Chennai Police Commissionerate got the honour for installation of ‘Third Eye’ – the CCTV Cameras and using Facetagr app for crime detection, while the Department of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj got it for Naganathi River Rejuvenation Project in Vellore district under MGNREGS.

For developing a mobile app and establishing a 24x7 help desk to provide assistance for migration to GST system, the Department of Commercial Taxes got the award and Greater Chennai Corporation got a certificate of appreciation for infinity park at Santhome as a pilot project for creating sensory parks for differently-abled children under Smart City Project.

Opportunity School for Intellectually Disabled in Vepery for the Award for Exemplery Service for the Welfare of the Differently-abled, Dr. S. Vetrivel Chezian of Government Coimbatore Medical College Hospital and Dr. V. Ramadevi of Government Kilpauk Medical College received Best Doctor Awards.

Everest Stabilizers Private Limited got the Best Private Employer Award and Mrs. Chandra Prasad of Pathway received the Best Social Worker Award. Salem District Central Cooperative Bank Limited got the best cooperative bank award and M. Soosai Marian received the award for services rendered towards he welfare of women.

Under best institution for serving of women, Bothimaram in Salem district got the award. Salem was adjudged the Best Corporation, while Dharmapuri, Vedaranyam and Aranthangi got the first three best municipalities respectively. P. Naveenkumar of Namakkal district, M. Anandakumar of Dindigul district and R. Kalaivani of Madurai district won the Chief Minister’s State Youth Award.

The CM was received at the venue by Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam, who introduced officers of the armed forces and the State police to the CM. Later, Mr. Palaniswami took the salute of the ceremonial guard of honour and later inspected the guard of honour.