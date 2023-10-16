ADVERTISEMENT

ISRO chairman calls on Stalin, thanks him for honouring scientists

October 16, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

ISRO-related activities in Tamil Nadu were discussed during the meeting

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin honouring ISRO chairman S. Somanath at the Secretariat in Chennai on Monday.  Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena is also seen. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman S. Somanath called on Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in the Secretariat on Monday. During the meeting, he thanked the Chief Minister for honouring ISRO scientists and also discussed ISRO-related activities in Tamil Nadu.

Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena was also present during the meeting. Speaking to reporters, Mr. Somanath said he came to thank Mr. Stalin for his support for ISRO and for honouring its scientists recently.

“I presented him a model of Chandrayaan 3 and thanked him for supporting space programme in Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu is progressing very well in terms of support to industries, especially in manufacturing relating to space and defence sectors,” he said and acknowledged the industries coming up around Chennai, Madurai, Tiruchi and Coimbatore.

ISRO was setting up its second launch complex at Kulasekarapattinam in Thoothukudi district, for which the land acquisition process had been almost complete, Mr. Somanath said and sought support for various clearances and over connectivity, electricity, among others.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

When asked about how the complex at Kulasekarapattinam would help ISRO, Mr. Somanath said that it would help in the launches of smaller payloads. A complex located further south of Sriharikota was better for such launches, he explained.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US