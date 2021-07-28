Consul General of Israel to South India, Jonathan Zadka, called on Tamil Nadu Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu at the Secretariat on Wednesday. Industries Secretary N. Muruganandam was also present during the meeting.
Israeli diplomat calls on TN Minister
Special Correspondent
CHENNAI,
July 28, 2021 16:06 IST
Special Correspondent
CHENNAI,
July 28, 2021 16:06 IST
Related Articles
Close X
DMK govt. will fulfil poll promise of reserving 75% jobs for Tamils, says Minister Thangam Thennarasu
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Jul 28, 2021 4:07:34 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/israeli-diplomat-calls-on-tn-minister/article35580264.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story