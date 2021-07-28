Tamil Nadu

Israeli diplomat calls on TN Minister

Consul General of Israel to South India, Jonathan Zadka, called on Tamil Nadu Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu at the Secretariat on Wednesday. Industries Secretary N. Muruganandam was also present during the meeting.


