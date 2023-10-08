ADVERTISEMENT

Israel - Palestine conflict | Tamil Nadu steps up security at Israeli establishments 

October 08, 2023 04:11 pm | Updated 04:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

Director-General of Police Shankar Jiwal said instructions had been given to the officials concerned to enhance security arrangements at a Jewish settlement in the hills near Dindigul and other Israeli establishments in Tamil Nadu

S Vijay Kumar
S. Vijay Kumar

Tamil Nadu has stepped up security at Jewish settlements and Israeli establishments in the wake of the ongoing war between Israel and Palestine

ALSO READ
Why did Hamas launch a surprise attack on Israel? | Analysis

Director-General of Police and the Head of Police Force Shankar Jiwal said instructions had been given to the officials concerned to enhance security arrangements at a Jewish settlement in the hills near Dindigul and other Israeli establishments in the State.

According to police sources, access control measures had been enforced restricting movement to these sensitive establishments in the backdrop of reports of attack or possible attacks on Israelis in other countries

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The festival or holiday season is from September to February during which Israeli tourists visit Vattakanal, a small settlement close to Kodaikanal. 

ALSO READ
Keralites on their toes as Israel-Hamas war escalates

Though the number of tourists visiting the scenic settlement had come down over the years due to various reasons, security remains on high alert during the season in view of the impending threat perceptions, sources said. 

Security has also been stepped up at Israeli business establishments in the State and police were in touch with airport and immigration authorities to know about the number of Israeli nationals who landed in Chennai and other airports in the State in recent days and track their locations as part of the security arrangements, police sources added. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US