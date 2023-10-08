HamberMenu
Israel - Palestine conflict | Tamil Nadu steps up security at Israeli establishments 

Director-General of Police Shankar Jiwal said instructions had been given to the officials concerned to enhance security arrangements at a Jewish settlement in the hills near Dindigul and other Israeli establishments in Tamil Nadu

October 08, 2023 04:11 pm | Updated 04:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

S Vijay Kumar
S. Vijay Kumar

Tamil Nadu has stepped up security at Jewish settlements and Israeli establishments in the wake of the ongoing war between Israel and Palestine

Director-General of Police and the Head of Police Force Shankar Jiwal said instructions had been given to the officials concerned to enhance security arrangements at a Jewish settlement in the hills near Dindigul and other Israeli establishments in the State.

According to police sources, access control measures had been enforced restricting movement to these sensitive establishments in the backdrop of reports of attack or possible attacks on Israelis in other countries

The festival or holiday season is from September to February during which Israeli tourists visit Vattakanal, a small settlement close to Kodaikanal. 

Though the number of tourists visiting the scenic settlement had come down over the years due to various reasons, security remains on high alert during the season in view of the impending threat perceptions, sources said. 

Security has also been stepped up at Israeli business establishments in the State and police were in touch with airport and immigration authorities to know about the number of Israeli nationals who landed in Chennai and other airports in the State in recent days and track their locations as part of the security arrangements, police sources added. 

