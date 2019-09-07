iSquare lab inaugurated at Don Bosco College, Yelagiri

An ‘iSquare’ lab was inaugurated Tiruchi Gopinath Ganapathy, Registrar of Bharatidasan University, during a two-day International Conference on ‘Computing Paradigm’ (ICCP 2019), at the Don Bosco College, Yelagiri Hills.

This lab will the help the students examine Internet of Things (IoT) technologies and robotic devices, which intersect to provide advanced robotic capabilities, along with novel applications. Robots have the possibility to take autonomous decisions within a specific context and scope, as they are not just embedded with Internet of Things components.

There were 46 Computing paradigm related topic papers presented by delegates from various parts India, UK, and Saudi Arabia.

S. Thaddeus, principal and chairperson of ICCP 2019, explained the dynamics of the conference. Thomas Pereira, Director – OEM, Ozeri Corporation, San Diego, USA, had given a special talk on IoT and robotics . Thomas Gunendran, Director of International Affiars, Viadora Group, Romania, gave a talk on industrial literacy.

On the second day, Sekar Ponniah, CEO, Torus Innovations Private Limited, Chennai, spoke on ‘Blockchain: Concept, Tools and Impact.’

Gokulakrishnan, Additional Director, Software Technology Parks of India, Chennai, pointed out the current trends in IT industry in his valedictory address. Radhakrishnan, convener of ICCP, submitted conference report on the valedictory day. A. Clementking, Secretary, ICCP 2019, coordinated with delegates and industry.