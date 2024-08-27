The Tamil Nadu Health Department has set up isolation wards for mpox at four government medical college hospitals in Chennai, Madurai, Tiruchi, and Coimbatore, and is training doctors in the treatment and management of mpox.

After the World Health Organization (WHO) declared mpox as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern, the State government stepped up surveillance measures at the international airports in Chennai, Tiruchi, Coimbatore, and Madurai, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said, shortly after inaugurating an isolation ward at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) on Tuesday (August 27, 2024).

While cases of mpox were being reported from a number of countries, India had reported none, he added.

Mr. Subramanian said that as a precautionary measure, isolation wards for mpox were set up at government medical college hospitals in the four cities – RGGGH in Chennai, Government Rajaji Hospital, Madurai, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital, Tiruchi, and Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.

At RGGGH, two isolation wards with five beds for men and five for women have been set up. These are negative pressure wards that could prevent contamination and transmission of infectious diseases to other parts of the hospital. Teams of doctors have also been appointed at the four hospitals.

If any passenger is found with symptoms at the airports or if any person with a history of travel is found to have symptoms at home, measures to immediately bring and treat them at the isolation wards are in place. Additionally, nearly 200 doctors were being trained in the treatment and management of mpox through a workshop at RGGGH, he said.

The Minister said that efforts to monitor passengers travelling from nearly 116 countries had commenced. Passengers travelling directly from African countries and via connecting flights are being monitored continuously. Mass fever screening systems have been put in place in all international airports, while awareness on mpox is also being disseminated via information on digital boards at the airports. Surveillance measures are being taken at both the seaports in Chennai and Thoothukudi, he added.

Dengue preparedness

Speaking about the spread of dengue in the State, the Minister said that the cases may rise from October to December as the northeast monsoon sets in. Awareness on water stagnation that could lead to mosquito breeding and discussions on the roles and responsibilities of local bodies were necessary, Mr. Subramanian said. In line with this, a meeting with district-level officers of urban and rural local bodies and the Health Department would be held in Chennai on September 2, 2024, he added.

Chennai Mayor R. Priya and the dean of RGGGH E. Theranirajan were present at the inauguration of the isolation ward at RGGGH, Chennai.