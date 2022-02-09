Isolated rain over south T.N., delta districts likely this week

CHENNAI

09 February 2022 01:11 IST

Western Ghats may get light rain on February 12

Some parts of south Tamil Nadu and delta districts may experience light to moderate rain till February 12. However, coastal places such as Chennai are missing out as relatively warm weather has been prevailing this month.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast that thunderstorm with light to moderate rain may occur in one or two places in southern parts of the State and delta districts, including Tiruvarur and Thanjavur. Rainfall activity may cover some of the Western Ghats districts too on Saturday. Other parts of the State and Puducherry may mainly experience dry weather.

S. Balachandran, Deputy Director-General of Meteorology, Chennai, said easterly wind convergence triggered sporadic rainfall over the State. Southerly winds prevailing over the region kept the weather relatively warm this month and the night temperature was often close to or above normal this month, he said.

On Tuesday, both the weather stations in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded a maximum temperature of 31.1 degree Celsius and 31 degree Celsius, slightly above normal for the season.

The minimum temperature has also been near its average or above normal in the city this February. Chennai Nungambakkam recorded 21.8 degree Celsius and Meenambakkam experienced a minimum temperature of 20.6 degree Celsius, which is 0.8 degree Celsius below normal.

It may be recalled that the city recorded one of its warm night temperatures of 24.3 degree Celsius on February 6. This month, many other interior parts of the State too experienced more of a fleeting winter as there was not much dip in minimum temperature.

Weather bloggers noted that the cloudy sky and moisture-laden easterlies were also reasons for the warm weather during night time. Weather blogger K.Srikanth said on and off rain in some parts of the State too did not let the temperature level to drop. “This time, Chennai’s suburbs too did not record a temperature below 20 degree Celsius, making it slightly warm February,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological department has predicted partly cloudy sky in Chennai and mist/haze to prevail during early morning hours till Thursday and the maximum and minimum temperature is likely to be around 31 degree Celsius and 22 degree Celsius respectively.