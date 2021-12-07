Isolated heavy rain likely in a few districts of State

T.N. may get respite from intense showers till weekend

Some districts may experience thunderstorms with heavy rain in one or two places on Wednesday. However, the State will largely have a respite from intense rain until the weekend.

Officials of the Meteorological Department said the easterly wave would sustain the wet weather over the State. Heavy rain is likely in isolated places of Cuddalore, Ramanathapuram, Pudukottai, delta districts and Karaikal on Wednesday. Coastal parts of the State may receive moderate rain and one or two places in other districts may receive light rain.

Similarly, five districts, including Thoothukudi and Kallakurichi, may get heavy rain in one or two places on Thursday. The same weather pattern will continue till December 13, as there are no major weather disturbances over the Bay of Bengal, officials said.

Parts of the coastal and adjoining interior districts are likely to get light to moderate rain on Friday and Saturday. Parts of Chennai too may receive light to moderate rain on Wednesday.

The city woke up to a foggy morning on Tuesday, and motorists travelling during the early hours had to manage with low visibility for some time.

Foggy mornings

Officials said calm winds prevailing over the land during the nights and moisture in the atmosphere would lead to such foggy weather during early morning hours. On Wednesday too, there is a possibility of mist during the early morning hours over the coastal and adjoining interior districts. Chennai will experience a maximum temperature of 31 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

During the past 24 hours, ending 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday, Ayikudi in Tenkasi district recorded heavy rainfall of 10 cm. Several other places, particularly in the south, recorded moderate rain. Chennai recorded light rain of 1.7 mm.

On Manapparai in Tiruchi district receiving extremely heavy rain of over 27 cm, officials said the amount of rainfall recorded had not yet been considered by the Department, as satellite and radar data did not support the extreme rainfall event in the particular period ending Tuesday morning. The Department will clarify soon.