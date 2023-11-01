HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Islands for migratory birds, boating facility in twin lakes in Vellore will be ready by May 2024

A walking track around the lakes - Kazhinjur and Dharapadavedu - is part of the ₹28.45 crore project

November 01, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau
Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan inspecting the ongoing work in Kazhinjur and Dharapadavedu lakes near Katpadi. Mayor Sujatha Anandakumar and Deputy Mayor M. Sunil Kumar are also seen.

Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan inspecting the ongoing work in Kazhinjur and Dharapadavedu lakes near Katpadi. Mayor Sujatha Anandakumar and Deputy Mayor M. Sunil Kumar are also seen. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Man-made islands for migratory birds, boating facility and tiled walking track for visitors in the twin lakes - Kazhinjur and Dharapadavedu — near Katpadi town in Vellore will be ready by May next year.

Officials of the Water Resources Department (WRD) which maintains the twin irrigation tanks said that at present, more than 45% of the rejuvenation work of the waterbodies have been completed.

With the onset of northeast monsoon, the work might be slowed as the increase of groundwater level in its vicinity will result in water seepage into the lakes. This will affect the on-going desilting and deepening of the waterbodies. “We have fast tracked the work to complete as much as we can before heavy rains in December. The twin lakes help at least villages in its 2 km radius to recharge groundwater,” R. Ramkumar, Assistant Engineer (AE), PWD (Katpadi), told The Hindu.

Along with Mayor Sujatha Anandakumar and Deputy Mayor M. Sunil Kumar, Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan inspected the ongoing work, which was started in December 2022. Spread over 100 acres, the twin lakes are separated by a narrow channel. Each lake, on an average, can store 35 mcft of water. Under the Rehabilitation and Restoration of Twin Lakes scheme, the WRD took up the work at a cost of ₹28.45 crore.

The lakes are being desilted to the original depth of six metres. The lakes will be deepened to store additional rainwater during monsoon. A tiled walkers’ path is also being laid around the two lakes and a 9-ft.-high compound is being built to ensure safety of visitors. Boating facilities will also be done to attract local tourists.

Man-made islands will be built at the centre of the lakes to attract migratory birds. Native tree species will be planted on the islands.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.