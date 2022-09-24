Islamic organisations protest against NIA and ED action against PFI

‘The raids were not against PFI but against the entire Muslim community’

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
September 24, 2022 00:47 IST

The action of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against the Popular Front of India (PFI) and the Social Democratic Party of India and their leaders on Thursday sparked protests on Friday by Islamic organisations that operate under All Jamath Federation at Washermanpet in Chennai.

The protesters accused the NIA and the ED of acting against the interests of Muslims. Many of those who spoke at the protests said the raids were not against the PFI but against the entire Muslim community. The protesters recalled how the agencies had already raided the PFI office premises and found nothing. The PFI had wrongly been accused of furthering ‘Love Jihad’ and forced conversions without any proof, they said.

The PFI was being targeted because it had democratically built solidarity with disadvantaged communities and spoken up for their rights, they said.

