Islamic leaders call on Rajini to discuss CAA

Representatives of the Federation of Tamil Nadu Islamic and Political Organisations met actor Rajinikanth at his Poes Garden residence on Sunday to discuss issues surrounding the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the National Register of Citizens and the National Population Register.

Moulvi P.V. Kajamoideen Bakavi, head of the Federation, told journalists that its members were concerned over the actor’s comments in support of CAA, prompting them to meet him in person and explain their opposition to the law.

“We sent a letter and wanted to meet him to explain our point of view. Mr. Rajinikanth accepted that fear had been created in the minds of people and said we shall all work towards removing that fear,” Mr. Bakavi said. “He understood the merit in our arguments,” he added.

In a statement on social media, Mr. Rajinikanth said he felt happy meeting and hearing the views of functionaries of the Tamil Nadu Jamaat Ul Ulama. He said he agreed with their view that love, unity and peace must be the primary objectives of a nation.

“I am always ready to do everything in my capacity to uphold peace in the country,” he said.