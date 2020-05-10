Tamil Nadu

Islamic body demands shifting of Muslim tourists from Saidapet sub-jail

‘The facility lacks basic amenities and is in a dilapidated condition’

Claiming that the Saidapet sub-jail, where several Muslims from other countries have been detained for violating visa norms, lacked basic amenities, the Federation of Islamic Organisations and Political Parties of Tamil Nadu on Sunday demanded that the inmates be shifted to some other jail.

In a statement, P.A. Kaja Mohainudeen Bagavi, president of the federation, condemned the detention of the Muslim tourists in the sub-jail that he claimed was in a dilapidated condition and lacked basic facilities.

About 130 Muslim tourists from France, Ethiopia, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia were arrested by the Tamil Nadu police in different parts of the State for violating visa norms. Though they were initially lodged in the Central Prison in Puzhal, they were recently shifted to the Saidapet sub-jail after they moved petitions for bail in the Madras High Court.

“It is learnt that the surface of the rooms where the men have been lodged is very uneven due to which they have not been able sleep properly. Moreover, this branch prison is very unhygienic and the visitors are suffering a lot due to the mosquito menace. Even those awarded rigorous imprisonment are provided basic facilities in State prisons,” the statement contended.

The non-provision of basic facilities to Muslim tourists was deplorable, the federation said, demanding that the foreign spiritual tourists be immediately shifted to some other prison with basic facilities and hygienic conditions.

