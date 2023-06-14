Islamiah College in Vaniyambadi gets green champion award

June 14, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

The Islamiah College (Autonomous) in Vaniyambadi has been awarded the Green Champion Award by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) for its contribution to environmental protection.

According to a press release, Tirupattur Collector D. Bhaskara Pandian handed over the award and a cheque of ₹1 lakh to T. Mohamed Ilyas, principal of the college, in the presence of T. Afsar Basha, vice-principal of the college, N. P. M. Mohammad Tariq, environment club coordinator, and M. Mujeebur Rahman, NSS Programme Officer.

Of the six organizations which had applied for the award, the Islamiah College was selected based on initiatives taken by it for creating environmental awareness and protecting the environment by eliminating plastic, making the campus green, preventing pollution, using organic fertilizers and solar energy, the release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.