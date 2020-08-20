Tamil Nadu

ISKCON’s free online course on Bhagavad Gita

ISKCON will hold a free online certificate course on Bhagavad Gita. Candidates would get a certificate on completion of the course to be held between August 22 and October 18 on Saturdays and Sundays from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. The medium of the course with live interactive sessions would be English, Tamil and Telugu. Candidates may register at https://bhagavadgita-as-it-is. weebly.com/register.html. For details, 8220017695 (English, Tamil), 8939539041 (Telugu) through whatsapp.

