Tamil Nadu

Isha Nurseries to reopen across Tamil Nadu

Chennai, Chengalpet nurseries to remain shut

Isha's Mahatma Green India Mission nurseries, which were temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will reopen from June 5, on World Environment Day.

The nurseries had been closed since March 25 when the nationwide lockdown was first announced. Now with the relaxation of the lockdown, the nurseries are set to reopen and will function between 9.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m. However, the Chennai and Chengalpet nurseries will continue to remain shut as they fall within the State’s notified red zone.

Arrangements have been made to facilitate compliance with social distancing and other norms for those visiting the nurseries. Hand sanitisers will also be available for visitors.

Nurseries have been established in 32 locations in Tamil Nadu, including Coimbatore, Tiruchi, Madurai, Vellore and Tiruvannamalai. Millions of tree saplings are produced and distributed every year to farmers and citizens through these nurseries. The nurseries have several species including trees such as teak, red sanders and malai vembu; pungan, vengai, yellow kernel which have large canopies; and fruit trees like guava, amla and jamun. Flowering trees are also available. All saplings are ready for distribution, says a spokesperson from Isha Nurseries, Tiruvannamalai.

