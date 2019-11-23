Isha Foundation organises biodiversity and herbal medicine awareness camp

Project Green Hands, Isha Foundation’s ecological initiative, organised a biodiversity and herbal medicine awareness camp in collaboration with School Education Department, for government school students in Vellore district. The awareness camp was conducted with the support of the Isha Foundation’s ‘Green School Movement’, at the Government Muslim Higher Secondary School, on Friday.

Hundreds of students and teachers from 136 government schools participated in this event. The camp included morning and afternoon sessions containing awareness education and drawing competitions.

The morning session saw Pandi Kumar, a herbal medicine expert, interacting with students on herbal medicines and its various benefits, while founder and director of Universal Eco Foundation, M. Boobesh Gupta, extolled the importance of biodiversity.

A fun drawing competition was conducted in the afternoon for the students to express their creativity.

Swami Rabhya from Isha Foundation said, “We are implementing Isha’s Green School Movement with the support of School Education Department. We started this initiative in Vellore in 2018. In the first year, we provided environmental awareness and sapling preparation training to 165 government higher secondary school in Vellore. In each school we built one nursery created entirely by students. Last year, those students planted 3,11,000 saplings in their homes and school premises with support of 1,25000 students. This year we increased our target to 4 lakh saplings,” Ms. Rabhya said.

“This year, special training will be given to the 136 government high schools will be given sapling preparation training. As a part of this initiative, we organised this awareness camp on biodiversity and herbal medicine awareness today,” Ms. Rabhya added.