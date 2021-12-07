Isai Perarignar Award for Seshampatti Sivalingam

CHENNAI

07 December 2021 00:07 IST

Aalavai Pon. M. Muthukumaran to get Pann Isai Perarignar Award

Nagaswaram player Seshampatti T. Sivalingam will receive the Isai Perarignar Award of the Tamil Isai Sangam on the occasion of its 79th music festival.

The Pann Isai Perarignar Award will go to Aalavai Pon. M. Muthukumaran.

A press release from the Tamil Isai Sangam said Mr. Sivalingam, who learnt nagaswaram from his father Theerthagiri, also came under the tutelage of Tiruvarur Latchappa Pillai between 1975 and 1978. He had already received the TTK Award of the Music Academy, the Sangeetha Nataka Academy Award and the Kalaimamani Award.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Muthukumaran is the disciple of Dharmapuram S. Gnanaprakasam, who is also a recipient of the Pann Isai Perarignar Award.