Isai Natya Nataka Vizha begins at Narada Gana Sabha

Festival to be held until January 1

The Isai Natya Nataka Vizha of the Narada Gana Sabha was inaugurated on Friday. The festival will be held until January 1.

Senior advocate and former Attorney General of India K. Parasaran inaugurated the festival, unveiling the bust of former trustees R. Surianarayanan and R. Krishnaswami. Conferring awards to distinguished musicians, Mr. Parasaran said music transcended region, religion, State and language.

Pointing to awardees belonging to various religions, Mr. Parasaran stressed on the need for motivating talents from all regions, religions, States and languages for ‘preserving the key aspects of our tradition, ethos and ethics’. He said that many eminent lawyers in the city have contributed to music.

The Birudhu Nadhabrahmam award was conferred on Kalyanpuram R. Aaravamudachariar. He teaches Harikatha to meritorious students in Srirangam.

Alleppey Venkatesan received the senior musician award. Tirunelveli P. Subramania Award was presented to Nadaswaram vidwans Sheikh Mahaboob Subhani and Kaleeshabi Mahaboob.

