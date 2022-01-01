Isai, Iyal, and Nataka Vizha begins

CHENNAI

01 January 2022 22:19 IST

32nd Bharatham Festival to be held till January 31

The art forms in India, music and dance, should be preserved and taken forward to the coming generations, Justice V. Ramasubramaniam, Judge, Supreme Court, said here on Saturday.

Justice Ramasubramaniam was speaking at the inauguration of the 42nd Isai, Iyal, Nataka Vizha and the 32nd Bharatham Festival organised by the Sri Thyaga Brahma Gana Sabha.

He said the country has rich cultural heritage and it was important to hold such festivals. He drew parallels between music concerts and courtroom proceedings. “We can view everything with some humour in life. For instance, even court proceedings can be seen with musical perspective. Some talented lawyers argue a case very efficiently and finish it soon, we will call that a Thukkada. Some are verbose and I would call them Amrithavarshni ragam,” he said.

He spoke about the stellar research that physicist Fritjof Capra did and eventually brought out a book The Tao of Physics in 1972 in which he draws parallel between Lord Shiva’s dance with that of subatomic particles.

S. Rengarajan, general manager of Bank of Baroda, said: “They would have faced several challenges in the last 75 years yet they continue to organise this festival. Not only are these festivals a visual delight, but more importantly they provide a spiritual connect for the audience in such a busy life.”

Deccan N. Krishnamoorthy, president of Sri Thyaga Brahma Gana Sabha, said the sabha, in the last 75 years, had seen many upcoming performers display their talents and turn into great artists later. “Several persons have contributed immensely for each milestone of the sabha in the last many decades,” he said.

Following the inauguration, there was a performance by Sridevi Nrithyalaya.

While the Isai, Iyal, Nataka Vizha will be held from January 1 to 22, the Bharatham Festival will have performances from January 2 to 31.