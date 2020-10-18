Is T.N. under Governor’s rule, asks Ramadoss

Chennai

18 October 2020 01:12 IST

Bill on quota being thwarted, he says

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Saturday invoked the words of DMK founder and former chief minister Annadurai to criticise the role of the Governors in India.

Quoting Annadurai, Dr. Ramadoss said, “There is no need for a beard for a goat nor a governor for the States and removing both will have no impact on the goat or the States’.

Dr. Ramadoss’ comments come a day after he criticised the Governor of Tamil Nadu for not signing off on State’s decision to provide 7.5% reservations for government school students in Tamil Nadu in medical courses.

“Despite 32 days having passed since Tamil Nadu assembly passed a Bill to provide 7.5% reservations for the government school students, Tamil Nadu Governor has not signed it to make it official. This is not a delay that has happened naturally. This is a planned attempt (to cause a delay),” he posted on social media on Friday.

He further asked whether Tamil Nadu is under Governor’s rule since a Bill passed in the Tamil Nadu Assembly is being thwarted.

Dr. Ramadoss also congratulated Jeevith Kumar, a State government school student, for securing 664 out of 720 in NEET exam.