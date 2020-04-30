Is this the peak for Chennai or can another be expected?

Is this the peak of the infection for Chennai? It may well be the peak during the ongoing lockdown, say experts.

Some public health experts feel that another can be expected post the lockdown, before the pandemic flattens in the State.

It is possible that increased testing is the single biggest reason for the large number of cases that Chennai throws up daily. And, yet, experts say, the city is a hotspot also because a common sense approach, community responsibility and participation in public health efforts is lacking.

“Urban pockets continue to be a huge problem across the world. Continuous living spaces and urban sprawls make things difficult from a public health point of view. Also we cannot deny that there is poor compliance in Chennai,” says a public health official.

While the government claims the State does not yet conform to the definition of ‘community transmission’, the numbers are growing and this is a source of concern.

With the Corporation Commissioner commandeering schools for the COVID-19 effort, it is clear that the city is preparing for a possible explosion of cases. These schools will function as COVID-19 care centres, allowing non-symptomatic patients to be isolated, or double up as quarantining centres for vulnerable populations.

V. Ramasubramanian, who was on the expert committee panel that made recommendations to the government, says: “This is a good move, because I don’t think putting an asymptomatic person in a hospital is a great idea. This will be a sort of second tier of care for people who cannot maintain isolation at home.”

“The NIE has told us that the numbers will tend to go up, but to remain focused on collection of data, identifying, testing and contact tracing,” says Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar, adding, “the positivity rate for the tests we are doing is rather low. We are doing nearly 10,000 cases now. Our recovery rate is good, and fatality rate is really low. The government’s focus will be testing, treating, and keeping the vulnerable populations safe, as of now.”