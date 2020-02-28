Tamil Nadu

Is there any legal bar on presence of children at protest sites? asks HC

The Madras High Court on Thursday wanted to know if there was any legal bar for those below 18 years of age to participate in protests and demonstrations along with their parents and granted time till next month to a litigant to produce materials, if any.

Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and R. Hemalatha posed the question during the hearing of a public interest litigation petition filed by a resident of Salem seeking action against anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protesters squatting near old bus stand since February 14.

When the petitioner’s counsel said that the protesters had not even spared children and dragged them to the protest sites, the judges wanted to know if there was any law that prohibits children from being taken for protests and agitations.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 28, 2020 12:46:33 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/is-there-any-legal-bar-on-presence-of-children-at-protest-sites-asks-hc/article30936346.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY