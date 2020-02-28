Is there any legal bar on presence of children at protest sites? asks HC

The Madras High Court on Thursday wanted to know if there was any legal bar for those below 18 years of age to participate in protests and demonstrations along with their parents and granted time till next month to a litigant to produce materials, if any.
Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and R. Hemalatha posed the question during the hearing of a public interest litigation petition filed by a resident of Salem seeking action against anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protesters squatting near old bus stand since February 14.
When the petitioner’s counsel said that the protesters had not even spared children and dragged them to the protest sites, the judges wanted to know if there was any law that prohibits children from being taken for protests and agitations.
