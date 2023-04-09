Is there an impending energy crisis?

April 09, 2023 01:08 am | Updated 01:08 am IST

Is there an actual need to expand lignite mining in the State now? Tamil Nadu has a history of power shortages, with citizens forced to endure a searing summer as power fluctuations and blackouts raged, in the past. Is there an impending crisis? While the advocacy for alternative fuels grows louder, power managers in the State say coal-based fuel is still the mainstay. It is pertinent to examine the current fossil fuel scenario.

The last thermal power project inaugurated in the State was the North Chennai Thermal Power Station (NCTPS)-II in 2014. Since then, the State government has been working on building five thermal power projects, totalling 4,500 MW, categorised as super critical projects. But it is yet to complete any of them. The mega thermal power projects were planned because the power demand was calculated to touch nearly 20,000 MW by 2020, and to reduce the power being bought at a high cost. The State has a tie-up for buying 4,350 MW from private players.

At present, the State has a thermal power generation capacity of 4,320 MW; with the new thermal power projects, it had aspired for a nearly 9,000-MW capacity. However, all the five mega power projects, estimated to cost around ₹38,440 crore, have missed many deadlines. Only the NCTPS Stage III is expected to be completed by July this year. Tangedco is executing NCTPS-III (1x800 MW); Ennore SEZ (2x660); Ennore Thermal Power Station (ETPS) Expansion (1x660 MW); Udangudi (2x660 MW); and Uppur (2x800 MW).

A senior official of Tangedco said that except for ETPS Expansion, which is scheduled for completion in March 2025, the four other super critical projects were to have been completed by June 2021. But the COVID-19 pandemic intervened. After the lockdown was lifted, BHEL, which is executing three projects, faced issues of manpower. He said in NCTPS-III 97% of the work has been completed, 75 % at Udangudi and BHEL has completed 63%. At ETPS Expansion BGR has started civil works and the Uppur project has been stalled.

NCTPS Stage III, in which all civil and mechanical work has been completed, was to have been commissioned in March this year, but it was delayed because of a snag in the two water pumps meant for the cooling pipeline. Tangedco officials are taking steps to rectify the issue. They plan to start the commercial operation by July this year.