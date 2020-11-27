Is the real estate sector on the road to recovery?

CHENNAI

27 November 2020 02:37 IST

Webinar to be held at 11 a.m. today

The fourth in The Hindu Group’s webinar series, ‘Conversations’, on the topic “Has the real estate sector entered the recovery phase?” will be held from 11 a.m. on Friday.

The webinar, part of The Hindu Group’s ongoing campaign “Tamil Nadu Smiling”, is aimed at bringing together the people of the State — its traders, retail organisations and government authorities to find ways to emerge from the effects of the pandemic.

Friday’s webinar will focus on how when COVID-19 reached its peak, the real estate market came to a standstill, raising questions on what will happen to the industry in the coming days. Experts from the industry — Sanjay Chugh, city head and senior vice-president, Residential of Anarock Property Consultants; Navin Ranka, director of SPR Constructions, and Padam Dugar, president of CREDAI, Chennai, and managing director of Dugar Housing — will discuss the topic with Sangeetha Kandavel, assistant editor, business, The Hindu.

To register for free, scan the QR code or send a message, “Conversations”, on WhatsApp, at 8939283283.