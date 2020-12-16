Is PM Modi aware of classical Tamil institute’s status, asks Stalin

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Tuesday wanted to know whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who quoted national poet Bharathiar on his birth anniversary, was aware of the status of the Central Institute of Classical Tamil (CICT).
“The Prime Minister said Bharathiar treated both Tamil and the country as his two eyes. Does he know that the status of the CICT that was established to promote Tamil language,” he asked, addressing the Dindigul district unit of the party virtually.
Ordinary department
“What is its status today? There are reports that it will be annexed to the Bharathiya Basha Viswavidyalaya (BBV) to be created in Mysore and will function as an ordinary department. Nothing could be more insulting or degrading to Tamil than this decision,” he said.
Mr. Stalin said by denying adequate fund and research activities and without appointment of employees, the CICT had been forced to become non-functional.
“The BJP government at the Centre and the AIADMK regime in Tamil Nadu should take responsibility for its present condition,” he said Reiterating that CICT should be based only in Chennai, Mr. Stalin said the DMK would oppose the decision to shift it from Chennai.
“Why should the Prime Minister act as if he has love for Tamil? At least Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami should have opposed the Centre’s decision,” he said.
