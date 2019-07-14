IS link: NIA searches 4 places in Tamil Nadu

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday conducted searches at four places in Tamil Nadu — two in Chennai and two in Nagapattinam — to probe the nexus with six Islamic State (IS) sympathisers who were arrested in Coimbatore last month.

The premises searched included the office and house of Wahdat-e-Islami Tamil Nadu leader Syed Mohammed Bukhari. Last month, the NIA arrested six persons, including Mohammed Azarudeen, in Coimbatore.

Recruitment plan

The arrests followed the seizure of incriminating documents from their homes and work places for propagating IS ideology on social media to recruit youth for carrying out terrorist attacks in south India, especially in Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

According to the NIA, the prime accused Mohammed Azarudeen was a Facebook friend of Sri Lankan suicide bomber Zahran Hashim, considered the mastermind of the Easter Sunday serial blasts that killed 257.

Following the arrest and interrogation of six persons from Coimbatore last month for alleged links to the Islamic State (IS) and the serial blasts in Sri Lanka earlier this year, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) registered a case — Tamil Nadu Ansarulla Case — on July 9 against leader of Wahdat-e-Islami Syed Mohammed Bukhari, resident of Vepery in Chennai, and Hassan Ali Yunusmaricar and Mohammed Yusuffudeen Harish Mohamed, natives of Nagapattinam and others.

Charged under IPC

They have been charged under section 120B(Criminal Conspiracy), 121A (Conspiring to commit certain offences against the State and section 122 (Collecting Arms with intention of waging war against India) of IPC besides provisions of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

‘Beyond India’

A release from the agency said this was based on credible information received that the accused persons, while being within and beyond India, had conspired and prepared “to wage war against the Government of India by forming the terrorist gang Ansarulla.”

It has also been learnt that the accused and their associates had collected funds and made preparations to carry out terrorist attacks in India, with the intention of establishing Islamic rule in the country, the NIA said.

Four sites searched

During searches in four places in Chennai and Nagapattinam, nine mobile phones, 15 SIM cards, seven memory cards, three laptops, five hard discs, six pen drives, two tablets and three CDs/ DVDs besides documents including magazines, banners, notices, posters and books have been seized by NIA.

Three of the accused are being questioned by the NIA.

Police and intelligence sources said Wahdat-e-Islami could be an offshoot of banned outftit Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) and was registered as a social organisation from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh in 2006.