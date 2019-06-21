IS-inspired module leader brought to Coimbatore

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday brought Mohammed Azarudeen, a Facebook friend of Easter Sunday blasts mastermind Zahran Hashim, to Kuniyamuthur in Coimbatore as part of efforts to collect evidence for the probe into the IS-inspired Coimbatore module, which Azarudeen allegedly headed.

Azarudeen was brought to Shanthi Nagar near Kuniyamuthur where he showed the NIA sleuths the house of a 35-year-old man, to whom he had given a computer hard disk for repair. The disk was seized from Azarudeen when he, along with a second person was picked up by the NIA team in Coimbatore on June 12.

NIA visits house

“Azarudeen told investigators that he had given the hard disk to the Shanthi Nagar resident, who is servicing computers and peripherals. The NIA team visited the house of the youth on Thursday to confirm whether he had serviced the storage device. He has given a statement in the affirmative in the presence of a Revenue Department official,” said a source.