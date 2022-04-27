Is ideological political divide set to enter the Tamil film industry?

In a surprising recent development, two legends of the Tamil film industry – ‘Maestro’ Ilaiyaraaja and famous director and actor K. Bhagyaraj – have come out and endorsed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Central government and the BJP in a state where the party has struggled to find its feet and has faced severe political criticism.

While Mr. Bhagyaraj quickly backtracked and apologised for his harsh comments on the critics of PM Modi reiterating his allegiance to the Dravidian ideology, the comments made by two film icons have raised eyebrows among many observers as DMK and AIADMK has always had a tight leash on the film industry when in power.

Even in the last decade, actor Vadivelu was completely sidelined from the industry after he openly campaigned against the AIADMK - DMDK alliance during 2011 State Assembly elections and found himself on the losing side. Actor Vijay, too, faced the wrath of the ruling party in 2013 after he allegedly fell our of favour with the then ruling party resulting in the producer of his film, Thalaivaa (August, 2013), facing huge losses as he could not release the film on time.

So, what has changed in Tamil Nadu that is prompting these icons to speak out?

Several actors-turned- politicians already in the BJP opine that the fear of being attacked and sidelined for going against the dominant political discourse in the State had stopped many from coming out openly in support of PM Modi but this changed in the recent past with the party apparently gaining acceptance in the State.

Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai said that the State unit is not ‘consciously targeting anyone to join the party’ but insists that the film industry icons are naturally gravitating towards the BJP due to DMK’s alleged efforts ‘to take control of production and distribution’.

“Lot of people keep are talking to us and they keep complaining as to how right from the production to theatre release everything is fixed. There is a rumble happening. In the coming years you will see a huge discontent in the Tamil movie industry,” he said.

Mr. Annamalai added, “With respect to Mr. Ilayaraja praising Modiji or Mr. Bhagiyaraj making a comment, they haven’t spoken anything out of turn. What the former has said is purely a fact which he has mentioned. Over time…as they travel across the country and to film festivals abroad, they are also convinced about who Modi ji is. We welcome all of their statements.” Mr. Annamalai also slammed the attempt to character assassinate Tamil film icons.

Senior actor and BJP leader Khushbu Sundar urged critics of Mr. Ilaiyaraaja and Mr. Bhagyaraj to listen to ‘other side’ of the argument in the interest of democracy and freedom of speech. “The narrative is changing. Earlier there used to be fear and now there is none. I appreciate people are coming out and stating their point of view. This shows the trust they have in the Government of India,” she said.

Ms. Khushbu, however, appeared to suggest that she doesn’t think that one’s political views do not really impact on one’s prospects in the film industry. Specifically she mentioned that Chepauk MLA and CM Stalin’s son, Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Red Giant Movies, and other ruling party affiliated producers remain professional while doing business. “When it came to our film, Aranmanai 3, they (Red Giant Movies) bought our film and released it. Politically, we all have our views but when it comes to business, they are professional.”

A senior actor who has been a part of and understands the workings of the Nadigar Sangam said that it was beyond the purview of the Nadigar Sangam or film bodies to intervene when actors and other film personalities are subjected to political coercion. “Stating their political opinion is their right and they should be free to say what they want. However, we are unable to help them,” said the actor.

JSK Gopi, distributor of controversial films such as filmmaker G. Mohan’s Draupathi and Rudra Thandavam, said that it was tough to make and conduct business for a film in Tamil Nadu when its point of view is against dominant the Dravidian ideology here. “There is a threat of being excluded from the film industry if they speak against Dravidian parties or ideology. We have released movies when AIADMK was in power (Draupathi) and when DMK has been in power (Rudra Thandavam). Though we were able to release the film, we are unable to sell OTT and television rights. The channels and OTT platforms are refusing the buy our film, he said.

( With inputs from T.K. Rohit)