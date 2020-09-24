Is CM really a farmer, asks DMK chief

Bills make no mention of minimum support price, he says

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Wednesday yet again criticised Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami for the AIADMK extending support to the three Agriculture Bills passed in Parliament.

He asked whether Mr. Palaniswami, who claimed to be a farmer, would apologise to the farmers if he did not find the words ‘Minimum Support Price’ (MSP) in the Bills.

Mr. Stalin said the Chief Minister had lost the moral compass to call himself a farmer.

“The farmers’ fight is at least to get MSP for their produce. But the AIADMK supported the Bills, which do not even have these three words (Minimum Support Price), in both Houses of Parliament and the Chief Minister is giving speeches supporting these Bills. Is he really a farmer? No. Why is he trying to portray himself as an innocent man?” Mr. Stalin asked.