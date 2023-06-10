Is Amit Shah ready to list Centre’s achievements in T.N. in the past 9 years, asks Stalin

June 10, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - Salem

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, while addressing district DMK functionaries in Salem on Saturday, urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to list out the achievements of the Centre in Tamil Nadu over the last nine years.

Speaking at the meeting, he said: “For the past two days, we have seen news that the Home Minister is visiting Chennai and participating in a public meeting in Vellore. Is he ready to list out the Union government’s achievements in Tamil Nadu? While DMK was part of the Union government during 2004–2014, we brought many schemes, such as Metro Rail at ₹16,600 crore, highway projects worth ₹56,664 crore and the Sethusamudram project, to the State. We also obtained 11% of the total funds allocated for various schemes by the Union Government to Tamil Nadu.”

Mr. Stalin said the only achievement of the BJP in Tamil Nadu was the Madurai AIIMS. “It was announced in 2015 by the Centre, but it does not have the heart to allocate ₹1,000 crore for this project. The BJP is only trying to impose Sanskrit and Hindi and is facing an election by trusting the AIADMK, which has not even won a single election since the demise of former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa.”

He urged the DMK cadre to prepare for the Parliamentary elections and the functionaries to be up to date with the schemes implemented by the government over the last two years so they can disseminate the information to the public. Mr. Stalin added that the DMK would win all the seats in the State during the upcoming Parliamentary elections.

DMK general secretary Duraimurugan, Ministers M.R.K. Panneerselvam and K.N. Nehru and DMK district secretaries R. Rajendran, T.M. Selvaganapathy and S.R. Sivalingam participated in the meeting.

