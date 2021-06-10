Irular association urges TN government to revoke transfer of SP

Association leaders, in a letter, said that after S. Radhakrishnan assumed charge in July 2020, no cases were foisted on the community and relief had been provided in cases of atrocities

The Pazhangudi Irular Paathukappu Sangam (PIPS) has urged the State Government to revoke the transfer of former Superintendent of Police of Villupuram district S. Radhakrishnan. He has been transferred and posted as Commandant, Tamil Nadu Special Police V Battalion, Avadi, Chennai.

In a letter, P. Ilangovan, president, Prof. Prabha Kalvimani and P.V. Ramesh, coordinators of PIPS urged the government to revoke the untimely transfer of Mr. Radhakrishnan. Terming it a premature transfer, Mr. Ilangovan said that the officer took charge only in July 2020.

“The members of the Irula community have been implicated by the police in an unsolved robbery cases. This has been the practice since 1993. However, after Mr. Radhakrishnan assumed charge as the Superintendent of Police, not even a single case was foisted on the community,” he claimed.

Mr. Kalvimani said that the police officer had intervened on several occasions and prevented the foisting of cases on Irulas in the district. He understood our difficulties which not many had done in the past. The officer had also provided relief in cases related to atrocities against members of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

The government should immediately revoke his transfer and ensure that the officer is allowed to continue in the district for at least two years, Mr. Kalvimani added.