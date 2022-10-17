Irula student sets example for his community of 40 families by being the first graduate among them

He has completed a B.Sc degree in chemistry and is now pursuing a masters degree in social work at the Madras Christian College

P. Ponnusamy and his parents Ponnan and Mariammal at the graduation ceremony at Madras Christian College in Chennai. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

When P. Ponnusamy qualifies in the Union Public Service Commissions (UPSC) exams next year, he would have set an example for his community of 40 Irula families.

The resident of Agali hamlet, near Melmaruvathur, has completed a B.Sc degree in chemistry and is now pursuing a masters degree in social work at the Madras Christian College (MCC). On Saturday, he received his degree from former Odisha Governor M.M. Rajendran at the 43 rd Graduation Day at the institution.

Mr. Ponnusamy said, “There is no awareness among my people about education. My college specifically works with tribal people. I chose to do a masters degree in social work as it will help my people.”

He was allotted a seat in the Rajeswari Vedachalam Government College in Chengalpattu but chose MCC as it would be beneficial. “I am the first student to graduate among my community. My parents are casual labourers. My maternal uncle ensured that I went to college,” said the alumnus of the government higher secondary school in Sothupakkam.

He moved in with his uncle who lives in Madurapakkam around 10 km from the college, so that he could focus on his studies, he said. His sister is in Class XII and brother in Class X.

The 22-year-old has taken the UPSC Prelims and is studying for the mains exams. His uncle V. Durairaj said, “I work with a non-governmental organisation (NGO) that helps to free bonded labourers. As a social worker, I knew some professors, and with the help of a few volunteers, I managed to get him admitted to the college.”

Mr. Ponnusamy is a beneficiary of a Service Learning Science Communication Camp that MCC’s Department of Chemistry has been organising since 2017. “His dream to pursue higher education was fulfilled initially through the financial support of an NGO and later through government scholarships at MCC,” said MCC Principal P. Wilson.

He said a survey had identified that tribal students opt out of science disciplines in higher education. However, a tribal specific curriculum and pedagogy at school level would encourage more students to choose science, he opined.