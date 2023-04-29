ADVERTISEMENT

Irregularities in TASMAC causing huge loss to the State government, says Puthiya Tamilagam founder K. Krishnasamy

April 29, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

Over 4,000 bars are running in the State without paying the mandatory share in revenue to Tasmac, he adds

The Hindu Bureau

Blaming the DMK for failing to fulfil its promise of introducing prohibition, Puthiya Tamilagam founder K. Krishnasamy on Saturday said the State exchequer was losing a lot of money due to irregularities in the functioning of the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (Tasmac).

Addressing the media here, he said more than 4,000 bars were running in the State without paying the mandatory share in revenue to Tasmac. Similarly, there was no transparency in how the prices and the quantity to be purchased are fixed by Tasmac for procurement from each distillery.

To highlight these irregularities and demand the closure of Tasmac-run outlets, he said his party would organise a rally in Chennai on May 10. It would also submit a petition to the Governor, demanding a high-level inquiry into the irregularities.

